The new year has arrived and so has another batch of exciting news! We're announcing the latest Keynote featuring Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney of The Black Keys, along with the fourth round of Featured Speakers for the 38th edition of the SXSW Conference.

"The impact of artists has made music the foundation of SXSW," said Hugh Forrest, Chief Programming Officer and Co-President. “For this reason, we’re especially excited to welcome Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney of The Black Keys, one of the most compelling rock bands around, to the Keynote Speaker lineup for a discussion on their prolific career.”

Featured Speakers announced today include Ed Bastian, Dr. Sweta Chakraborty, Jack Conte, Jane Fonda, Devery Jacobs, Chris Smalls, Justin Tranter, Dwyane Wade, Elijah Wood, and more.

As we all eagerly await to convene in Austin this March, take a deeper look at the newly-announced Keynotes, Featured Speakers, and Featured Sessions and explore all 24 tracks of Conference programming. Register today for SXSW 2024 to experience this stellar lineup and much more from March 8-16.

Keynotes

Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney of the six-time Grammy Award-winning band The Black Keys

Featured Speakers

CEO at Twitch Dan Clancy

Inventor, futurist, New York Times bestselling author, Grammy Award winner, and Principal Researcher and AI Visionary at Google Ray Kurzweil

CEO of Mostly Human Media Laurie Segall

Featured Sessions

Government and Civic Engagement

In this session, Executive Director of the U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness Jeff Olivet, President and CEO of Los Angeles Mission Troy Vaughn, and U.S. Congresswoman Maxine Waters will reimagine how cities in the future can flourish without homelessness.

Tech Industry

In this session, lawyer, writer, and public speaker Steven Donziger and founder and President of the Amazon Labor Union and founder of The Congress of Essential Workers Chris Smalls will speak to the challenges of taking on two of the most powerful corporations in the world. From Chevron in the Amazon to the Amazon Corporation, these two are putting everything on the line to speak truth to power while inspiring all of us to step up and take action.

Culture

This session will focus on changing the loneliness conversation on a macro scale from something overwhelming and sad, to something dynamic and hopeful. Founder and CEO of Hinge Justin McLeod and author and CEO of TheLi.st Ann Shoket will answer questions such as how can we start to dismantle shame, welcome constructive change, and foster community, what role has technology had in the creation of loneliness and what role can it have in solving this problem, how do we get healthier and build true connection, and what proven tools and tactics can ground us all in the mission of forging a path to togetherness?

Creator Economy

The Internet started as a platform that democratized creative distribution. You could upload your work to platforms like YouTube and immediately have it accessible to millions of people. After that came the "subscribe" button, which enabled creators to go beyond reach and find true fans whose support would allow them to build a creative business. But with the rise of platform-focused algorithms (Facebook's ranking, TikTok's "for you" curation), creators cannot reach their following and true fans. This shift has had a devastating impact on creators' creativity and ability to support themselves doing what they love. In this session, co-founder and CEO of Patreon Jack Conte will explain how the current internet algorithms are killing the traditional "follower" for creators and advocate for the new spaces on the internet (like Patreon) where creators can always connect with their communities, create what they want, and control their own destinies.

Game Industry

The unique potential of the Metaverse to engage fans and foster communities, all while presenting substantial revenue opportunities is not yet understood by all marketers and brand owners. In this session, founder and CEO of Gamefam Joe Ferencz and Executive Vice President of Emerging Business and General Manager of Games at Crunchyroll Terry Li will share the journey of bringing My Hero Academia to Roblox and explain why metaverse platforms are critical for brands looking to maintain relevance, build community, and drive growth with a new generation of potential consumers.

Creating Film & TV

FX’s Reservation Dogs has been hailed as a triumph in authentic Indigenous storytelling on screen. The acclaimed series has broken barriers both in front of and behind the camera, with every writer, director and series regular on the show being Indigenous. While singularly unique to mainstream audiences, the series is the culmination of decades of grassroots filmmaking and advocacy that has been taking place across Turtle Island/North America and beyond. In this session, co-creator/EP/writer/director Sterlin Harjo, director Danis Goulet, actor/writer/director Devery Jacobs, actor D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai and CEO of the Indigenous Screen Office Kerry Swanson will discuss how a global community of Indigenous storytellers are breaking through with distinctly Indigenous ways of telling stories on screen, signaling an exciting new era for the industry.

Climate Change

In this session, come discover the secrets to creating real and meaningful change from two-time Academy Award-winning actor, producer, author, and activist Jane Fonda, climate behavioral scientist, author, and CEO of North America for We Don’t Have Time Dr. Sweta Chakraborty, and activist, author of The Activist’s Media Handbook, and public relations professional David Fenton. Hear directly from the masterminds behind freeing Nelson Mandela, Fire Drill Fridays, and We Don’t Have Time and learn how to use media and communication to mobilize the public for meaningful action and policy progress.

Sports

In this session, embark on a journey through the dynamic universe of three-time NBA champion, Basketball Hall of Famer, Olympic gold medalist, New York Times bestselling author, and businessman Dwyane Wade, an NBA legend not just defined by his prowess on the court but also his remarkable impact off it. From delivering captivating keynote speeches to making striking statements in the realms of fashion and design, Wade's entrepreneurial spirit shines brightly. Dive into his entrepreneurial ventures and uncover how this basketball icon has masterfully crafted a diversified empire in business.

Creating Film & TV

On their podcast, Visitations, writer, director, and co-founder of SpectreVision Daniel Noah and actor, producer, and co-founder of SpectreVision Elijah Wood visit the homes and workshops of their favorite creators in film and beyond for intimate conversations about how they turn their lives into art. In this special, live edition of Visitations to launch season two, Wood and Noah will chat with a guest from the SXSW 2024 lineup.

Transportation

In cutthroat and challenging times for business, it is increasingly difficult to focus on anything other than the bottom line. And yet, it’s people who are the heartbeat of any successful organization. Making people central to business strategy and investing in customers and employees is vital to building trust, retaining talent and transcending industry categories. Delta has navigated one of the most volatile and competitive industries on the planet for nearly a century. The airline leads today because of a simple, but powerful principle: always put people first. In this session, join CEO of Delta Air Lines Ed Bastian and other special guests to learn how to cultivate community from the inside out and foster a spirit of human connection that will drive business forward and sustain success for the years ahead.

Music Careers

Entertainment is evolving, and music is no longer seen as an afterthought in film, TV, streaming, and other forms of media. Songs are now defining entire story arcs from the very beginning with songwriters helping to drive the creative process, often serving as screenwriters, executive music producers, directors, and more. In this session, musician, composer, film scorer, 28-time Grammy and Latin Grammy Award-winning producer, and founder of the act Calle 13 Eduardo Cabra, Music Crossover Agent at Creative Artists Agency Stephanie Langs, author, music journalist and Host of the podcast Totally 80s Lyndsey Parker, Executive Vice President, Global Sync and Media Original Music at Warner Chappell Music Rich Robinson, and artist, activist, Grammy Award-nominated songwriter, and founder and CEO of Facet Records Justin Tranter will explore the players influencing these shifts and the new opportunities for songwriters and artists looking to stretch their creative muscles.

