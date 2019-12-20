Journey to a SXSW Far, Far, Away With Sessions From 3 Star Wars Directors: J.J. Abrams, Gareth Edwards & Rian Johnson [Video]

In honor of the release of Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker, we are sharing SXSW Conference sessions from a trio of Star Wars directors; J.J. Abrams, Gareth Edwards and Rian Johnson. Take a look!

J.J. Abrams: The Force Awakens and Star Wars IX

At SXSW 2016, filmmakers and tech innovators J.J. Abrams and Andrew Jarecki spoke about the relevance of the “human factor” in digital communications. From advances in digital storytelling tools to the mass adoption of social media, they explore our ability to share authentic human experiences. Longtime friends and collaborators, Abrams and Jarecki discuss their journeys, and the importance of the eyes of robots and murderers as “windows into the souls” of their characters and stories.

Gareth Edwards: Rouge One: A Star Wars Story

Gareth Edwards delivered a 2017 Film Keynote during the SXSW Conference. Rouge One: A Star Wars Story was his third feature. His directorial film debut, Monsters, world premiered at the 2010 SXSW Film Festival and we were thrilled to include him in our 25 Years series.

Rian Johnson: The Last Jedi

At the 2018 SXSW Featured Session Journey to Star Wars, Vanity Fair‘s Joanna Robinson moderated a conversation with director Rian Johnson where he was joined on stage by Luke Skywalker himself, Mark Hamill.

Enjoy these SXSW sessions before you start your Star Wars marathons!

