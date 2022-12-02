The annual SXSW Conference brings industry leaders to Austin, TX from across the globe, where registrants spend a week exploring the wonderful, wild and weird in all things creative. With 25 tracks of Conference programming that span everything from filmmaking and music composition to XR and distribution, you’re guaranteed to hear from film industry experts and creatives that inspire within our two Film & TV tracks!

The Film & TV tracks feature the incredible minds both in front of and behind the camera who share what it means to work in the ever-changing industry. How will you be a part of widening the scope of content creation?

Learn more about our Film & TV tracks below and never miss a premiere, session or networking event by building your customized SXSW Schedule early.

Film & TV Tracks

Film & TV Industry

March 10-14 takes registrants behind the curtain to evaluate the current state and upcoming trends in film and television, viewed through the independent lens of SXSW. Focusing on the business side of the industry, these sessions will cover distribution, financing, representation, and the ever-changing nature of film and television.

Explore new ways to reach audiences with Film Distribution in Metaverse and Gaming and Disability & Horror: Identity & Community, while A Conversation with Eric Deggans looks at the future of entertainment.

Creating Film & TV

From March 10-14, dive into the creative process behind film and episodic content, with an emphasis on the collaborative nature of the medium. Topics in this track include casting, sound design, editing, and screenwriting, as well as virtual production and the use of game engines in the filmmaking process.

Seasoned genre content female writers will discuss their approach to creating fresh narratives for a continually growing – and diverse– audience during Women Writing Genre and Badass Female Leads. Join Firelight Media at Making Music Docs That Aren’t One Note for a conversation featuring BIPOC filmmakers whose documentaries interrogate the power of music and musicians to shape and advance culture. CEO of Hive Lighting Jon Edward Miller and his guest image creator will explore the art and science of using multi-spectrum LEDs during Spectrum and Skin Tone: Lighting for Faces.

