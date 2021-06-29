SXSW Showcasing Artist Noname - Photo by Joseph Riggs

 

Apply to Showcase at the SXSW 2022 Music Festival

Early Deadline August 26, 2021

By Hailey Hess

06/29/2021

Music


Join us for a celebration of live music and participate in a festival anticipated more than ever before. Tune up your guitars, get your bands back together, and apply to showcase at the SXSW 2022 Music Festival from March 14-20 in Austin, Texas for a joyous musical reunion.

Playing at one of Austin’s famous music venues with industry reps, media members, fans and fellow artists in the crowd is an experience like no other. We encourage new, developing, and established artists to apply to showcase – all genres from any part of the world. Not only is it an opportunity to get your music in front of an audience, it is also a chance to learn and connect.

Showcasing Artist applications are open with an Early Deadline on August 26, 2021 and a Regular Deadline on October 7, 2021. Learn more about SXSW 2022 Showcasing Artist applications and apply today. We can’t wait to see you on stage!

Flipping the tape over to the Conference, if you have a great idea for a solo presentation, panel, podcast, or workshop, we want to hear from you. PanelPicker® applications are open June 29 – July 22.

Cue Past Acts

The SXSW Music Festival has hosted a brilliant cast of artists with alumni including Billie Eilish, Megan Thee Stallion, Japanese Breakfast, Kanye West, Phoebe Bridgers, Kendrick Lamar, Johnny Cash, and many, many more.

Need some inspiration? Listen to Showcasing Artist alumni on our Spotify and Apple Music playlists and watch SXSW Online 2021 showcases on YouTube.

SXSW 2022 registration opens in late summer – stay tuned for more information.

Explore Past SXSW Showcases

Watch performances from artists such as Black Pumas, Lizzo, Shakey Graves, and more.

Charli XCX

SXSW was one of the most hectic weeks of my life. I played around 11 shows and partied every night. It felt like an actual real rollercoaster. The second time I went was the first time Sophie and I performed live together. To this day that’s still one of my favourite live shows I’ve ever done. I have so many memories there.

Charli XCX

Accorinrin, Otoboke Beaver

SXSW was our first time to play live in America. We knew of the festival, but we did not know much else or what to expect, only that it was an honor to be invited and we were very excited to be there. The entire city of Austin is filled with music all day long to the middle of the night. Famous artists mix with unknown artists, all just pure music lovers, there is something for everyone. It is truly incredible, and you can experience a special week full of music love. We have just been a second time this year and want to go back again and again.

Accorinrin, Otoboke Beaver

Billie Eilish

The first time we played SXSW, I was so new to everything and the chance to play many shows in one week in completely different venues was crazy!! We learned so much there and also got to see incredible artists. We have been so lucky to play SXSW twice now and each time it was an event we booked our year around! It is really unique.

Billie Eilish

