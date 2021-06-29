Join us for a celebration of live music and participate in a festival anticipated more than ever before. Tune up your guitars, get your bands back together, and apply to showcase at the SXSW 2022 Music Festival from March 14-20 in Austin, Texas for a joyous musical reunion.

Playing at one of Austin’s famous music venues with industry reps, media members, fans and fellow artists in the crowd is an experience like no other. We encourage new, developing, and established artists to apply to showcase – all genres from any part of the world. Not only is it an opportunity to get your music in front of an audience, it is also a chance to learn and connect.

Showcasing Artist applications are open with an Early Deadline on August 26, 2021 and a Regular Deadline on October 7, 2021. Learn more about SXSW 2022 Showcasing Artist applications and apply today. We can’t wait to see you on stage!

Flipping the tape over to the Conference, if you have a great idea for a solo presentation, panel, podcast, or workshop, we want to hear from you. PanelPicker® applications are open June 29 – July 22.

Cue Past Acts

The SXSW Music Festival has hosted a brilliant cast of artists with alumni including Billie Eilish, Megan Thee Stallion, Japanese Breakfast, Kanye West, Phoebe Bridgers, Kendrick Lamar, Johnny Cash, and many, many more.

Need some inspiration? Listen to Showcasing Artist alumni on our Spotify and Apple Music playlists and watch SXSW Online 2021 showcases on YouTube.

SXSW 2022 registration opens in late summer – stay tuned for more information.