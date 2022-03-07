Beck Solo Acoustic Show at SXSW 2022

Announcing a special SXSW Showcase with 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominee and eight-time Grammy-winner Beck on Saturday, March 19. A portion of the proceeds from this show will benefit Equality Texas and Transgender Education Network of Texas (TENT).

This exclusive solo acoustic performance at ACL Live at the Moody Theater is open to SXSW Badges and Music Festival Wristbands and available on a first-come, first-serve basis depending on venue capacity.

Limited single tickets will also be available to purchase starting on Wednesday, March 9 at 12pm CT.

All attendees must adhere to the SXSW Covid-19 guidelines which require proof of a completed primary vaccination series against Covid-19 or a recent, negative Covid-19 test taken within 72 hours for entry. For expedited entry, download and present your CLEAR app with SXSW Health Pass for proof of vaccination.

About the Beneficiaries

Equality Texas works to secure full equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer Texans through political action, education, community organizing, and collaboration.

Transgender Education Network of Texas (TENT) is an organization dedicated to furthering gender diverse equality in Texas through education and networking in both public and private forums.

