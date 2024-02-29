Yami Safdie, Slick Rick The Ruler, A Giant Dog & More

We're dropping the final Weekly Roundup of new Showcasing Artists taking the stage March 11-16 at the 2024 SXSW Music Festival!

Today's announcement of an additional 130+ artists includes Argentinian singer Yami Safdie, English-American rapper and record producer Slick Rick The Ruler, one of the UK’s exciting alternative indie pop talents Rachel Chinouriri, prominent producer/DJ Just Blaze, and many more.

As you count down the days to SXSW 2024, here's how to dive into the SX mood with our lineup:

Follow and listen to the Official SXSW 2024 Playlist on Spotify

on Spotify Explore the SXSW 2024 Showcasing Artists Music Videos playlist on YouTube

on YouTube Browse the Showcasing Artist lineup on the SXSW Schedule and build your must-see list

Get set to vibe with the artists highlighted in this week's roundup below!

New 2024 Showcasing Artists

2 $olid Deezy (New Orleans LA)

49DMAN (Cleveland OH)

Abby Sage (Toronto ON)

Ace (DJ set) (London UK-ENGLAND)

A Cloud of Ravens (Brooklyn NY)

Adaline (Toronto ON)

A Giant Dog (Austin TX)

Alexander Blane (Chicago IL)

Alex DL (Austin TX)

All Hale Skinny (Isola MS)

Annabelle Chairlegs (Austin TX)

ARKADE (Los Angeles CA)

Asimov (Guatemala City GUATEMALA)

Azai (Longbranch NJ)

Baby Sam (Houston TX)

Bad Nonno (Malibu CA)

BHM Pezzy (Atlanta GA)

Blasian B3 (Nashville TN)

Bobby Jean (New Orleans LA)

bollyflow (Austin TX)

Brainstory (Rialto CA)

Breezylyn (Brooklyn NY)

Bricko (Austin TX)

Bubele Booi (Johannesburg GT)

Candy Riot (Austin TX)

Chanel Beads (New York NY)

Char Stiles (Brooklyn NY)

Chenayder (Orlando FL)

The Chopstars (Houston TX)

Conexion Divina (Los Angeles CA)

Connor McLaren (Westfield IN)

Daniel Fears (Austin TX)

Dayfiive (Los Angeles CA)

Debt Neglector (Orlando FL)

Deer Park Avenue (Munich GERMANY)

Delores Galore (New Orleans LA)

Diana DeMuth (Brooklyn NY)

The Dirty Shirts (Dallas TX)

DJ Beastie (Houston TX)

DJ Drama (Germantown PA)

DJ Hollygrove (New Orleans LA)

Dj Nyack (São Paulo BRAZIL)

DJ Shawney (Houston TX)

The Dreaded Laramie (Nashville TN)

The Dumes (Los Angeles CA)

Dvbbs (Orangeville ON)

East Nasa (Houston TX)

Fade 'Em All (Houston TX)

Fehr Rivas (Los Angeles CA)

Fugitive (Fort Worth TX)

Harvey Whyte (London UK-ENGLAND)

Hector Lewis Roots (Kingston JAMAICA)

HiTech (Detroit MI)

HOODTROPHY BINO (Los Angeles CA)

Ian Moore (Austin TX)

Jackboy Marley (Fort Worth TX)

Jade Marie Patek (New Braunfels TX)

JahleelFaReaL (Austin TX)

James Smith (London UK-ENGLAND)

Jay Amari (San Antonio TX)

Jay Cyrus (New Orleans LA)

Jermaine Dupri (Atlanta GA)

João Brasil (Miami Beach FL)

Joseph Jevanni and iNtensity (Orlando FL)

Just Blaze (Paterson NJ)

Justin Hawkes (Roanoke VA)

Kristen Che’Rei (Houston TX)

Kumarion (Denver CO)

La' Rixkie God (New Orleans LA)

Las Fokin Biches (Ciudad de México MEXICO)

Lil Pat The Nicest (Houston TX)

Lil Vada (Los Angeles CA)

Lil Zac The Dj (Dallas TX)

Lorelei K (Dallas TX)

Los Aptos (Fortwayne DE)

LUCI (Charlotte NC)

Lucía Beyond (Austin TX)

Luna Luna (Austin TX)

Maddy Davis (Westfield NJ)

Maleigh Zan (Atlanta GA)

Maxo Kream (Houston TX)

MikMula (Savannah GA)

Mogwai (Glasgow UK-SCOTLAND)

Money (Oklahoma City OK)

Montana Sand (Austin TX)

MontyKong (Brooklyn CA)

N:Force (Prague CZECHIA)

Nohemy (Bayamon PUERTO RICO)

NYKOBANDZ (New Orleans LA)

OGI (Madison WI)

Organización Kumbiambera (Austin TX)

P0110 (Monterrey MEXICO)

Pivots (London UK-ENGLAND)

Q Carter (Austin TX)

Rachel Chinouriri (London UK-ENGLAND)

Rebel Scum (Seattle WA)

REI AMI (Seoul SOUTH KOREA)

Riders Against the Storm (Austin TX)

Rizzoo Rizzoo (Houston TX)

Rod$ta (Atlanta GA)

Sasha Renee (Louisville KY)

Sabrina Ellis & Andrew Cashen (A Giant Dog) (Austin TX)

Session Victim (Berlin GERMANY)

Slick Rick The Ruler (Bronx NY)

Sosamann (Houston TX)

Sparta (El Paso TX)

Splurge (Houston TX)

Stella Rose (New York NY)

Steph Ox (Philadelphia PA)

Stephy Lee (Caguas PUERTO RICO)

Stone Cold Jzzle (New Orleans LA)

Suck Brick Kid (Orlando FL)

Susannah Joffe (Austin TX)

Taylor Acorn (Wellsboro PA)

TEAR DUNGEON (Austin TX)

Tempest (Long Beach CA)

TheTablaQueen (Navya Nataraj) (Potomac MD)

Tlewgt (Brooklyn NY)

Tobias (London UK-ENGLAND)

tony22 (Austin TX)

Tuomo & Markus (HELSINKI FINLAND)

Until The Ribbon Breaks (Cardiff UK-WALES)

Urban Heat (Austin TX)

Valebol (Chicago IL)

Varju (Austin TX)

Virginity (Daytona Beach FL)

Vision Video (Athens GA)

Voxtrot (Austin TX)

voyeur (New York NY)

Yami Safdie (Haedo ARGENTINA)

Yaya Bey (Queens NY)

Yung Ceo (San Antonio TX)

ZITO (York PA)

