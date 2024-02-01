DE FACTO, Automatic, Estevie & More

Howdy y’all! Get ready to feel the heat because the Weekly Roundups are back! Every Thursday leading up to March, brace yourselves for a sizzling sneak peek at newly announced Showcasing Artists for the 2024 SXSW Music Festival.

We're thrilled to welcome over 80 artists to the 2024 lineup! Omar Rodríguez-López and Cedric Bixler-Zavala (At The Drive-In / The Mars Volta) return with DE FACTO, their cult Dub & Electronica group, after more than 20 years, alongside the SXSW Film & TV North American premiere of Omar and Cedric: If This Ever Gets Weird.

Also joining us are the Los Angeles post-punk trio Automatic; Estevie, the Gen-Z sensation leading a Cumbia renaissance; Basque composer, romantic, and dreamer IZARO; and Brooklyn-based electronic producer Pictureplane.

As we march closer to March 11-16, here's how to dive into the SXSW mood with our lineup:

Follow and listen to the Official SXSW 2024 Playlist on Spotify

on Spotify Explore the SXSW 2024 Showcasing Artists Music Videos playlist on YouTube

on YouTube Browse the Showcasing Artist lineup on the SXSW Schedule and build your must-see list

Get set to vibe with the artists highlighted in this week's roundup below!

New 2024 Showcasing Artists

Adrian Be (Monterrey MEXICO)

Andrea Cortez (Austin TX)

Annie Taylor (Zurich SWITZERLAND)

Antonio Ramsey (Boynton Beach FL)

Ashmar (Austin TX)

Automatic (Los Angeles CA)

Bad Tuner (Brooklyn NY)

Bill Baird (San Antonio TX)

BISHI (London UK-ENGLAND)

Blushing (Austin TX)

Brennan Wedl (Nashville TN)

Cabeza de Chivo (Chicago IL)

Caroline Shaw (with Ringdown) (Portland OR)

CHAMELEON LIME WHOOPIEPIE (Tokyo JAPAN)

Chuck Leah (Houston TX)

Cole Scheifele (Boulder CO)

CuatroCuatro by Incondicional (Monterrey MEXICO)

d0n.xyz (New York NY)

DE FACTO (El Paso TX)

deFrance (Little Rock AR)

Delaney Ramsdell (Nashville TN)

Dj Nneka (Austin TX)

Ella Red (Frisco TX)

Ellis Bullard (Austin TX)

Emi Grace (Summerland CA)

Emily Nenni (Nashville TN)

Estevie (Beaumont CA)

Farmer's Wife (Austin TX)

Frex (Los Angeles CA)

GOLD DIME (Queens NY)

Graham Reynolds (Austin TX)

Graham Reynolds & The Golden Arm Trio (Austin TX)

Hattie Webb (London UK-ENGLAND)

Howler Honey (Los Angeles CA)

Idea Unsound (San Francisco CA)

IZARO (Donostia SPAIN)

Jai’Len Josey (Atlanta GA)

Jake Lloyd (Austin TX)

Jonny Jukebox (Austin TX)

Julien Chang (Baltimore MD)

The Juniper Berries (Austin TX)

Kin Faux (San Antonio TX)

King Isis (Oakland CA)

L.C. Franke (Austin TX)

Luck (New York NY)

LULÚ (Monterrey MEXICO)

MC Frontalot (Berkeley CA)

Melissa Ferrick (Boston MA)

Mic Harrison And The High Score (Knoxville TN)

Mike Melinoe (Austin TX)

Mindz of A Different Kind (Austin TX)

MNTR (Monterrey MEXICO)

Molecular Steve (Austin TX)

Mr. Lewis & The Funeral 5 (Austin TX)

Muenster (Austin TX)

Natalie Tenenbaum (New York NY)

Neqer (Monterrey MEXICO)

Ness Heads (Chicago IL)

Nobles (Nema Kunku GAMBIA)

Nochenegra (Ciudad de México MEXICO)

Open 2.O (Austin TX)

Perdón Amor (Monterrey MEXICO)

Phil J (Mobile AL)

Pictureplane (Brooklyn NY)

PRONOUN (Brooklyn NY)

Raffaella (New York NY)

The Ransom Brothers (Austin TX)

Ras Kass (Los Angeles CA)

Reevah (Derry UK-N. IRELAND)

Roadrun Cmoe (Waco TX)

R Tyler (San Francisco CA)

SAINT KID (Ithaca NY)

She23 (Austin TX)

Sick Ride (Lafayette LA)

Susan Caroll (Fort Worth TX)

TheARTI$T (Newark NJ)

Thunder Jackson (Piedmont OK)

Tiger! Shit! Tiger! Tiger! (Foligno ITALY)

Uncle Waxx (Killeen TX)

v10101a (Shanghai CHINA)

Villagerrr (Columbus OH)

Worn-Tin (Los Angeles CA)

Ximena Soto (Monterrey MEXICO)

Zenei (Monterrey MEXICO)



Everything subject to change.

Explore the Schedule