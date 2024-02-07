Yayoi Daimon – SXSW 2024

Every year, the SXSW Music Festival in Austin, TX becomes a magnet for artists worldwide. Today, we're casting the spotlight on the incredible lineup of 2024 Showcasing Artists representing Japan.

Japan's musical landscape is as diverse as it is rich, offering layers of sounds that range from the highly-addictive melodies of Helsinki Lambda Club to the experimental soundscapes crafted by music producer and composer Kikuo. Among the roster are also the cheerful and aspiring world-class musician Chiaki Mayumura, the powerful Yayoi Daimon from Osaka, and an array of other artists each bringing their unique flair to the stage.

This year's showcases are set to be electrifying with presenters like Audiofemme, Central Pres WED, Elephant Room, Friends from the East, Houndstooth, Inspired by Tokyo, JADED, and Tokyo Calling curating performances that promise to captivate audiences and push musical boundaries.

As you dive into this list of Japanese artists, we invite you to explore the Official SXSW 2024 Playlist on Spotify, a curated collection that offers a glimpse into the diverse offerings awaiting festival-goers. Additionally, the SXSW Schedule provides a roadmap to navigate the countless shows, ensuring that every attendee can craft their own musical journey.

Ako（a子）

Ako is a singer-songwriter hailing from Japan, whose career took flight in 2020 with the release of her debut EP, ‘Misty Existence.’ Demonstrating her creative prowess, she followed up in January 2021 with her sophomore EP, ‘ANTI BLUE,’ marking a significant milestone as it was released under her own record label and creative team.


Ako（a子）– SXSW 2024

BackDrop Cinderella

BackDrop Cinderella is a Tokyo-based band that emerged onto the music scene in 2006, forging a steadfast four-piece formation that has remained unchanged over the years. Their journey took a pivotal turn in 2011 when the members took the reins of their destiny and established NaturalAfroRecord, marking the band's transition into a completely DIY and self-produced entity.


BackDrop Cinderella – SXSW 2024

CHAMELEON LIME WHOOPIEPIE

This sole unit is comprised of orange-haired Chi and her buddies, Whoopies No. 1 and Whoopies No.2. Creativity bursts from this trio as they are not limited to their music production. CHAMELEON LIME WHOOPIEPIE is the next-generation artist who would sublimate into pop music.


CHAMELEON LIME WHOOPIEPIE – SXSW 2024 - Photo by Masato Yokoyama

Chiaki Mayumura

Chiaki Mayumura emerges as a prominent figure in the Japanese music landscape, hailed as a track maker idol whose multifaceted talents captivate audiences far and wide. Beyond her prowess as a skilled singer wielding a guitar, Chiaki showcases a remarkable aptitude for songwriting and sampling, infusing her compositions with a delightful sense of humor.


2024 SXSW Music Festival Showcasing Artist - Chiaki Mayumura

ChihiroYamazaki＋ROUTE14band

A dynamic ensemble comprising CHIHIRO YAMAZAKI on trumpet, SATOSHI YAMASHITA on drums, HANA TAKAMI on keyboards, KOJI YAMAMOTO on bass, RYOTA HOSAKA on guitar, and HIROAKI IDAKA on piano and bass.


ChihiroYamazaki＋ROUTE14band – SXSW 2024

DOMICO

A dynamic duo formed in 2011, comprising Hikaru Sakashita on vocals and guitar, and Keita Hasegawa on drums and chorus, distinguishes itself with an unparalleled and original musical approach. With a discography spanning five albums, each album encapsulates the duo's distinct sonic signature. It is on the stage where Domico truly shines, expertly transforming their compositions into dynamic and electrifying performances.


DOMICO – SXSW 2024

Emma Aibara

Emma Aibara, a Japanese-American artist whose musical journey is steeped in both Japanese and American influences, embarked on a transformative path that led her to discover her distinct artistic voice. Initially honing her craft as part of a rock band for six years, Emma ventured into a solo career in 2022, marking a significant shift in her musical trajectory.


Emma Aibara – SXSW 2024

The fin.

The fin., a band formed in 2012 by Yuto Uchino and Kaoru Nakazawa, represents a fusion of ethereal melodies and dreamy landscapes in the indie and psychedelic pop realms. At the helm of the band's creative process, Yuto Uchino crafts a sonic tapestry that encompasses songwriting, recording, mixing, and production, infusing each composition with a silky-smooth voice and a distinct floating sensation.


The fin. – SXSW 2024 – Photo by Yukitaka Amemiya

GOKUMON (UchikubiGokumonDoukoukai)

GOKUMON, the trio formed in 2004, boasts a lineup comprising Atsushi Osawa, Asuka Kawamoto, and Junko, setting the stage for an electrifying musical journey. With an unconventional blend featuring a male vocalist and a female rhythm section, GOKUMON has carved out a niche for themselves with their distinctive style known as "生活密着型ラウドロック" (Lifestyle-Embedded Loud Rock).


GOKUMON (UchikubiGokumonDoukoukai) – SXSW 2024

HALLEY

HALLEY, a Tokyo-based five-piece R&B ensemble, stands at the intersection of Jazz, R&B, Soul, Gospel, Funk, and beyond, crafting a rich and multifaceted sonic tapestry that reflects their multicultural roots. With members hailing from Hong Kong, South Korea, and Japan, HALLEY proudly embraces its identity as a Multicultural Asian Soul band, drawing upon diverse influences to shape their distinctive sound.


HALLEY – SXSW 2024 – Photo by Ota Tomoki

Helsinki Lambda Club

Helsinki Lambda Club, a dynamic Japanese alternative rock band, emerged onto the music scene in the summer of 2013 under the visionary leadership of vocalist Kaoru Hashimoto. Drawing inspiration from the rich tapestry of 70s rock, alongside modern indie pop influences, Helsinki Lambda Club crafts a musical amalgamation that defies conventional categorization.


Helsinki Lambda Club – SXSW 2024

Hinako Omori

Hinako Omori emerged in 2022 with her debut album "a journey...", swiftly establishing herself as a captivating force in the UK music scene. Blending classical, electronic, and ambient elements, her music draws inspiration from the ancient Japanese ritual of forest bathing. Praised by Pitchfork for its lush textures rooted in nature, the album received extensive airplay on BBC 6Music.


Hinako Omori – SXSW 2024 – Photo by Luca Bailey

Kikuo

A Japanese music producer and composer renowned for his innovative use of Vocaloid, a singing synthesizer software. His diverse repertoire spans commercial video games, film soundtracks, and collaborations with various artists. Kikuo's compositions delve into dark and surreal themes, characterized by poetic and abstract lyrics.


Kikuo – SXSW 2024

Kroi

Kroi, a dynamic ensemble formed in Tokyo in February 2018, comprises Leo Uchida, Yuki Hasebe, Masanori Seki, Daiki Chiba, and Hidetomo Masuda. Their music transcends boundaries, blending R&B, funk, soul, rock, and hip-hop into a seamless fusion of genres.


Kroi – SXSW 2024

kudaranai1nichi

Originally hailing from Fukuoka and now based in Tokyo, is a rock band comprising three talented members: Takane (Vocals/Guitar), Taiyou (Guitar), and Kawai (Bass). With a robust discography boasting 5 singles and 2 albums, kudaranai1nichi showcases their musical prowess and collaborative spirit.


kudaranai1nichi – SXSW 2024

luvis

Luvis, a solo singer-songwriter and track maker hailing from Uji, Kyoto, embodies a multifaceted artistic identity. With a keen focus on crafting authentic and heartfelt compositions, he seamlessly integrates ancestral sentiments into his lyrics, music, and tracks, offering a poignant reflection of the past while resonating with present and future audiences alike.


luvis – SXSW 2024

Tokyo Syoki Syodo

Tokyo Syoki Syodo, meaning Tokyo initial impulse, is a dynamic band comprising Sheena (Vocals/Guitar), Mare (Guitar), Asaka (Bass), and Nao (Drums). Emerging from the fervor surrounding Ging Nang Boyz enthusiasts in April 2018, the band quickly made waves in the Japanese music scene.


Tokyo Syoki Syodo – SXSW 2024

Wez Atlas

Wez Atlas, a Tokyo-based hip-hop artist, infuses his music with a fusion of hip-hop and pop influences, creating a multicultural sound that resonates with audiences worldwide. With a knack for crafting catchy raps and rich melodies, Wez seamlessly blends Japanese and English to tell his life-size stories through lyrics.


Wez Atlas – SXSW 2024 – Photo by Ryota Ishizawa

Yayoi Daimon

A singer-songwriter and producer hailing from Osaka, Japan, draws inspiration from Dancehall, R&B, and Hip-hop to create a deep and heavy sound that resonates with audiences worldwide. As a feminist trailblazer, Yayoi Daimon challenges Asian stereotypes and traditional expectations, advocating for women's empowerment and self-expression


Yayoi Daimon – SXSW 2024

Yogetsu Akasaka

Yogetsu Akasaka, known as the Beatboxing Monk, hails from Tokyo, Japan. His journey began in 2005, beatboxing on streets worldwide. In 2015, he embraced Zen Buddhism, spending 2.5 years in a monastery. Now in Tokyo, Yogetsu blends Buddhist chants with live looping, beatboxing, and soulful vocals, crafting a unique musical blend aimed at inner peace.


Yogetsu Akasaka – SXSW 2024

YU-KA

YU-KA, a 23-year-old singer-songwriter, brings a global sensibility to her music, having been raised in Okinawa, Japan, the US, and Switzerland. From a young age, she cultivated a diverse musical perspective that transcends borders and genres.
Her music resonates with authenticity and empathy, aiming to create meaningful connections with each individual who listens.


YU-KA – SXSW 2024

