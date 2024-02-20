2024 SXSW Music Mixtape: Cumbia

Immerse yourself in the rhythms of cumbia at the 2024 SXSW Music Festival! As artists gear up for their performances this March in Austin, let's explore one of the many genres adding its colorful presence to the annual festival.

Originating in Colombia, cumbia has transcended borders, and this infectious genre has gracefully adapted to various cultural landscapes, embracing a multitude of styles while maintaining its signature heavy percussion and double beat. Its versatility knows no bounds, with variations like cumbia rebajadas and cumbia wepa, the genre remains a dynamic force in the music scene.

Feel the beat with lyricist/MC La Gallo 3:20, blending sounds from a vibrant cumbia hub known as Colombia Chiquita in Monterrey; delve into the vibrant melodies of 60s/70s Peru and Colombia with the Austin-based ensemble Money Chicha; immerse yourself in the modern reinterpretations of classic cumbia norteña with Estevie; and much more.

Keep reading for the list of cumbia artists and press play on our El Ritmo: SXSW Cumbia Artists playlist on Spotify. Mark your calendar for your must-see artists on the SXSW Schedule and get ready for an unforgettable experience at the most interactive festival of the year!