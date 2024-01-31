The South Hill Experiment – SXSW 2024 – Photo by Nic Khang

2024 SXSW Music Mixtape: Psychedelia

By Julia Pinto

01/31/2024

Music


Prepare to dive into the kaleidoscopic realm of the 2024 SXSW Music Festival in Austin, TX! As musical artists converge for this creative extravaganza, they bring forth a tapestry of genres, with psychedelic music taking stage.

Let's delve into the enchanting world of psychedelic sounds. This unique sonic experience involves music exploring altered states of consciousness, creating an immersive journey for the listener. Expect the use of electronic effects, unconventional instruments, and a seamless blending of genres like rock, folk, blues, and world music. Together, these elements contribute to the vibrant and intricate tapestry that defines the essence of psychedelic music.

Experience the ethereal pop of Glue Trip, Buffalo Nichols' futuristic reinterpretation of blues, and Mong Tong's tapestry that intertwines influences from the 60s and 70s psychedelic era with the rich cultural fabric of Southeast Asia.

Take a trip along with us into the Official SXSW 2024 Playlist on Spotify and the ever-growing 2024 lineup on the SXSW Schedule. Add your must-see Showcasing Artists to your schedule and prepare for a transcendent musical experience.

Arielle Soucy

Arielle-Soucy, a multifaceted artist based in Montreal, has been actively involved in the music scene since 2019. Trained as a singer, instrumentalist, author, and composer, her music offers a soothing and benevolent experience. With a unique perspective on soul and psychedelic-folk, Arielle-Soucy captivates listeners with aerial vocal arrangements and minimalistic yet impressive acoustic guitar playing. Her debut project, ‘Shame and Waterway’ and ‘ Unresolved Collection,” both self-produced, showcase her bittersweet musical stance. Anticipate the release of her first francophone album in the upcoming year under the independent label Bonbonbon.


Arielle Soucy – SXSW 2024 – Photo by Étienne Barry

Arielle Soucy – SXSW 2024 – Photo by Étienne Barry

BALTHVS

BALTHVS, a dynamic psychedelic funk trio established in 2020, is renowned for their genre-blending style. Their music seamlessly integrates elements from Middle Eastern music, Disco, House , Funk, Psychedelia, Indie, Dub Reggae, Surf Rock, and Cumbia, creating a cohesive and eclectic sound. The band is distinguishable for their high energy performances, live improvisation, and prolific musical output. Since their formation, BALTHVS has released over 34 singles and 3 full-length albums, accumulating over 6.5 million streams worldwide. Having completed 3 US tours and graced the stage at Colombia’s largest music festival, Rock al Parque, the band is enthusiastic about crafting more music and sharing their sonic voyage with the world.


BALTHVS – SXSW 2024

BALTHVS – SXSW 2024

Being Dead

Being Dead, made up of the dynamic duo Falcon Bitch and Gumball, emerges as a Texas-based band with a unique and playful spirit. As best friends and multi-instrumentalists, they craft elaborate tales of their first meeting, embodying an ever-playful attitude that seamlessly translates into their musical project. Within this creative space, they unleash their full, freaky selves, playfully exploring the absurdity of the world through slick and dream strums, gritty percussion, and kaleidoscopic harmonies.


Being Dead – SXSW 2024 – Photo by Jade Hammer

Being Dead – SXSW 2024 – Photo by Jade Hammer

Buffalo Nichols

On his second album, ‘The Fatalist’, Carl “Buffalo” Nichols takes the blues into unexpected territories that might catch listeners off guard. The album showcases his profound engagement with electronic music. Buffalo Nichols envisions the blues as a genre intimately connected to everyday life in 2023, reflected not only in the choice of instrumentation but also in the intricacies of his songwriting and the exploration of gray areas in his lyrics.


Buffalo Nichols – SXSW 2024 – Photo by Samer Ghani

Buffalo Nichols – SXSW 2024 – Photo by Samer Ghani

Candeleros

Candeleros are a sextet with a plurinational origin (Colombia/Venezuela) based in Madrid. They bring forth a vibrant and multicolored psychedelia intertwined with frenetic dance rhythms. Their musical proposal is rich in nuances and eclectic influences, anchored in Afro-Caribbean sounds where Colombian and Afro-Venezuelan rhythms take center stage. The group embarks on a psychedelic ritual, utilizing drums, guitar, and percussion to create a unique sonic experience.


Candeleros – SXSW 2024

Candeleros – SXSW 2024

Daisy Rickman

Daisy's music serves as both an ode to her homeland and a cosmic exploration that transcends earthly boundaries. Her ethereal voice, described as "endlessly ethereal," evokes a sensation of floating in space. Drawing comparisons to folk legends such as Karen Dalton, Daisy Rickman's vocals possess a haunting quality with an intrinsic mellowness and otherworldly aura.
As 'Howl' approaches its release, audiences can anticipate an immersive experience that transcends the boundaries of traditional folk and explores the mystical connections between her homeland and the cosmos.


Daisy Rickman – SXSW 2024 – Photo by Hugo Winder-Lind

Daisy Rickman – SXSW 2024 – Photo by Hugo Winder-Lind

Earth Toungue

Earth Tongue, a dynamic heavy psych rock duo hailing from Wellington, New Zealand, is making waves with their transcendental sound. Guitarist Gussie Larkin, a master of fuzz-smothered riffs, joins forces with Eztra Simons’ off-kilter drumming to create an immersive musical experience that has entranced audiences since their emergence in 2016.


Earth Tongue – SXSW 2024 – Photo by Frances Carter

Earth Tongue – SXSW 2024 – Photo by Frances Carter

Glue Trip

Glue Trip, spearheaded by Brazilian musician Lucas Moura, is a musical venture that originated as an experimental recording project in 2013. Rapidly transitionin to live performances that same year, Glue Trip has evolved into a significant force in contemporary Brazilian psychedelic music, both within Brazil and the global stage. With three albums to their name and viral hits such as ‘Elbow Pain’ and ‘La Edad del Futuro,’ Glue Trip stands as a key reference in the genre.


Glue Trip – SXSW 2024 – Photo by Samuel Esteves

Glue Trip – SXSW 2024 – Photo by Samuel Esteves

Hot Garbage

The Toronto-based quartet formed in 2015, Hot Garbage, is a musical force that skillfully blends volatile sonic elements into an undeniably palatable amalgamation. Drawing inspiration from the driving rhythms of dark post-punk and motorik krautrock, the band weaves shining melodies and swirling textures into deliberate and brooding arrangements.


Hot Garbage – SXSW 2024 – Photo by Alex Carre

Hot Garbage – SXSW 2024 – Photo by Alex Carre

JOSEON

JOSEON, a Korean-American psychedelic rock band and artistic collective, emerges as a vibrant force revitalizing the Los Angeles music scene. This four-piece ensemble takes an innovative approach, blurring genres and seamlessly blending elements of 90s rock, psychedelia, and 60s melody to create a sound that is undeniably their own. Their music reflects a progressive take on timeless art, characterized by emotional depth and a high-octane energy that comes to life in their raw and visceral live performances.


JOSEON – SXSW 2024 – Photo by Austin Beomhee Lee

JOSEON – SXSW 2024 – Photo by Austin Beomhee Lee

Joudy

Joudy, the NYC heavy Psych outfit hailing from the mountains of Los Andes, Venezuela, creates a unique sonic tapestry by synthesizing dissonant melodies, dark tones, and hypnotic rhythms. Their music, somehow both austere and lush, reflects the band's journey from their origins in the Andes to their displacement due to political unrest, ultimately reuniting in the U.S. in 2020.
Joudy's third LP, "Destroy All Monsters," has been hailed by Wonderland Magazine as a marriage of their history with the impossible challenges they've overcome. This album serves as an invitation into oblivion and a hand reaching through the dark—a darkly atmospheric meditation on the hero's journey and the resilience of the human spirit. With each note, Joudy invites listeners to join them on a sonic exploration that transcends borders and captures the essence of their transformative journey.


Joudy – SXSW 2024 – Photo by Sydney Tate

Joudy – SXSW 2024 – Photo by Sydney Tate

Los Premios

From Valencia, Spain, Los Premios emerged in 2020 during the months of confinement, a collaborative project started by friends Pablo Silva and Borja González-Ayllón. United by a shared passion for music, they brought forth a collection of demos and unfinished ideas, giving birth to their debut EP, ‘Los Primos,’ which was self-edited and released in 2021. Their primary goal was to not only capture these musical sketches but also to prepare for an engaging live show. Naturally connected to the sounds of the rock/psychedelia universe and the coutnerculture of the 60s/70s, the band approaches these influences without a revivalist intention. Their music is characterized by twilight synths, serene vocals, and Afro-Cuban drums that infuse the atmosphere with a distinct salty breeze


Los Premios – SXSW 2024 – Photo by Alba de la Asunción

Los Premios – SXSW 2024 – Photo by Alba de la Asunción

Mong Tong

Mong Tong, a Taiwanese psychedelic music band formed by brothers Hom Yu and Jium Chi, carries a name rooted in their childhood nickname, which can mean something totally different in different languages, from Burmese to Cantonese to Chinese.
Immersed in Southeast Asian culture, mythology, and folklore, Mong Tong’s music weaves a tapestry of influences from the 60s and 70s psychedelic era. Their distinctive sound features hypnotic rhythms, dreamy melodies, and otherworldly atmospheres that transport listeners into a captivating sonic journey.


Mong Tong – SXSW 2024

Mong Tong – SXSW 2024

The South Hill Experiment

The South Hill Experiment (S/H/E), the brainchild of Los Angeles-via-Baltimore musical brothers Baird and Goldwash, brings a refreshing perspective to the music scene. Known individually as Baird and Gabe Acheson, these acclaimed producers and collaborators established S/H/E as both a physical space and a state of mind—a minimalist studio on South Hill Street in downtown LA that serves as an antidote of joy and freedom against a music industry fixated on hits.


The South Hill Experiment – SXSW 2024 – Photo by Leo Johnson

The South Hill Experiment – SXSW 2024 – Photo by Leo Johnson

Spoon Benders

Spoon Benders, an energetic garage-psych punk band originally hailing from Portland and now based in LA, is gaining recognition as a rising force in the music scene. Acknowledged by Rag Tag Magazine for their undaunted and progressive approach, the band stands out within city limits. Since their last release, Spoon Benders has been tirelessly touring the US, and they are now on the brink of unveiling a new album scheduled for release in May 2024. Positioned to captivate audiences with their evolving sound and infectious live performances, Spoon Benders is solidifying their status as a rising star in the garage-psych punk genre.


Spoon Benders – SXSW 2024 – Photo by Harper King

Spoon Benders – SXSW 2024 – Photo by Harper King

Yo Diablo

Yo Diablo, a Spanish wild fingerpicking duo, unleashes a sonic storm with screaming guitars and infernal chords. Their music is a dense fusion of bluegrass, surf rock, deep blues, and psychedelic rockabilly, all interwoven with delirious flamenco melodies. With each release, Yo Diablo continues to push musical boundaries, creating a distinctive blend that captivates audiences and establishes them as a dynamic force in the Spanish music scene.


Yo Diablo – SXSW 2024 – Photo by Luisa Fernanda Passos

Yo Diablo – SXSW 2024 – Photo by Luisa Fernanda Passos

How to SXSW: Exploring the 2024 Music Badge

A Music Badge is your key to legendary performances, Conference programming, special events, Exhibitions, networking opportunities, and more all week long across Austin. Register early for great savings and access to the best hotel accommodations.

Learn More
 

More to Explore

Continue your psychedelic journey from the music to the Conference stage with the Psychedelics Track. As therapeutic applications of psychedelics gain more traction in the mainstream consciousness, explore how breakthrough research and a growing business environment will impact the future applications of novel and traditional drugs. All SXSW Badges receive primary access to sessions in this track - learn more.

Back over to the music, be sure to check out the first, second, and third rounds of Showcasing Artists. Explore the SXSW Schedule to build your own Favorites list of music performances and more events.

See Y'all In March!

Join us for SXSW 2024 from March 8-16 to experience live music performances, Conference sessions, Exhibitions, screenings, and beyond.

Register Now

Keep up with the latest from SX – follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, and SXSW News.

Teaser Photo: Los Premios - SXSW 2024 - Photo by Alba de la Asunción

