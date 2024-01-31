Prepare to dive into the kaleidoscopic realm of the 2024 SXSW Music Festival in Austin, TX! As musical artists converge for this creative extravaganza, they bring forth a tapestry of genres, with psychedelic music taking stage.

Let's delve into the enchanting world of psychedelic sounds. This unique sonic experience involves music exploring altered states of consciousness, creating an immersive journey for the listener. Expect the use of electronic effects, unconventional instruments, and a seamless blending of genres like rock, folk, blues, and world music. Together, these elements contribute to the vibrant and intricate tapestry that defines the essence of psychedelic music.

Experience the ethereal pop of Glue Trip, Buffalo Nichols' futuristic reinterpretation of blues, and Mong Tong's tapestry that intertwines influences from the 60s and 70s psychedelic era with the rich cultural fabric of Southeast Asia.

Take a trip along with us into the Official SXSW 2024 Playlist on Spotify and the ever-growing 2024 lineup on the SXSW Schedule. Add your must-see Showcasing Artists to your schedule and prepare for a transcendent musical experience.