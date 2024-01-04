Badge Access

Your SXSW adventure begins when you've secured your badge. Unlock access to groundbreaking conference sessions, iconic festivals, unparalleled networking opportunities, SXSW’s online programming, and more.

Each of the 2024 SXSW Badges – Platinum, Interactive, Film & TV, and Music – grant you primary access to the respective Conference tracks and events of your badge type as well as Keynotes, Exhibitions, Networking Meet Ups, Comedy Festival showcases, and select Conference sessions open to all badges. Secondary access to other tracks and events outside of your badge type allow for the opportunity to experience more programming and connect with creatives across the many industries that SX serves.

The Platinum Badge is your key to everything SXSW has to offer with primary access to ALL events across the Conference and Festivals – making your SX experience "FOMO" proof.

New for 2024, the Interactive Badge gives you even more access to professional development and learning opportunities with primary entry to all Conference events including sessions, mentors, workshops, and more. Plus, secondary access to a majority of Film & TV and Music programming.

The Film & TV Badge is your pass to nine days of screenings, including World and U.S. premieres, featuring a high caliber and diverse lineup of film, TV, and XR during the Film & TV Festival. On the Conference side, access Film & TV sessions, mentors, and workshops. Plus, secondary access to a majority of Interactive and Music programming.

The Music Badge is your primary entry key to our legendary Music Festival showcases as well as music programming, mentor sessions, and workshops at the Conference. Plus, secondary access to most Interactive and Film & TV programming.

Take the Badge Quiz to find out which badge is the perfect fit for you before you register! Select the Conference Tracks & Festivals that most interest you to discover which badge and arrival date best fits your needs.

Reveal Your Badge

Exclusive Savings

The old saying still rings true: the SXSW early bird catches the biggest taco. For the best badge savings of the season be sure to register early! New for 2024, you can buy now and pay later with PayPal. Just use the PayPal option when checking out in the SXSW Cart.

Register

Bringing a team of 10 or more? Explore our exclusive group rates. Connect your team with the latest professional development tools and new collaborators amid endless networking opportunities at SXSW.

Group Rates

Learning goes beyond the classroom at SXSW with student badge discounts. Currently enrolled students – college undergraduate, postgraduate, or high school grades 9-12 – may apply for this special offer while supplies last.

Student Rates

SXSW Housing & Travel

After you're registered, book your Austin stay! SXSW hotel rooms and rates are available exclusively to registered attendees through SXSW Housing & Travel.

Explore the Hotel Availability page to see all available hotels from a wide selection of downtown Austin options at the lowest rates.

Book Your Hotel

SXSW Timeline

Get a snapshot of daily programming from March 8-16 including Conference tracks, Festivals, and Exhibitions with the SXSW Timeline Overview.

Stay tuned for programming announcements throughout the season including the launch of the SXSW Schedule in Fall 2023.

Get ready to experience Conference sessions, Film & TV screenings, Music showcases, endless networking opportunities, exclusive lounges and parties, tech competitions, and so much more. With great programming, comes great tradition – like the SXSW Closing Barbecue and Softball Tournament. Mark your calendar for Saturday, March 16 for a friendly game and some delicious bites as we knock another season outta the park with your help!