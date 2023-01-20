Deep in the heart of Austin, SXSW is the premier destination for dreamers, innovators, storytellers, and global thought leaders. Each March, this diverse group of creatives across the tech, film, and music industries converge for 10 days of collaboration.

“We’re already hard at work on bringing SXSW 2023 to life, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to welcome you to another groundbreaking installment of our event,” said Roland Swenson, CEO and Co-founder. “We look forward to welcoming the creative professionals who come here to share their art and expertise, and showcase their imaginative solutions for a better future.”

Join us for SXSW 2023 from March 10-19 in Austin, TX! The annual event features Conference sessions, Film & TV Festival screenings, Music Festival showcases, world-class Exhibitions, competitions, Awards ceremonies, and much more. Get ready for unexpected discoveries, vast networking and learning opportunities, inspiring programming, and a wonderland of tacos.

Help us write the next chapter of SXSW. Register by February 2, 2023 at 11:59pm PT to save off the walk-up rate. The SX early bird not only catches badge savings but also benefits from great hotel availability and rates.

Explore the latest programming announcements and badge access information below. Keep your eyes on sxsw.com for event updates all season long.

New Announcements

On the Conference side of programming, we've announced the initial Keynote speaker Patagonia CEO Ryan Gellert and many Featured Speakers for SXSW 2023 including best-selling author and founder of the Non-Obvious Company Rohit Bhargava, Track & Field Olympian Allyson Felix, New York Times bestselling author, and co-host of the Pivot podcast Scott Galloway, CEO of Indeed Chris Hyams, Grammy Award-nominated singer Valerie June, Co-Chair and CEO of Warner Chappell Music Guy Moot, former President and CEO of the Planned Parenthood Federation of America Cecile Richards, James Beard Award-winning chef Sophia Roe, Editor-at-Large of New York Magazine and co-host of the Pivot podcast Kara Swisher, quantitative futurist Amy Webb, and more.

Plus, explore 350 PanelPicker® sessions curated from our global community, Evaluator Committee, and SXSW Staff. Get to know our 25 programming tracks while you await even more Conference announcements coming soon.

Flipping the tape over to the Music Festival, dive into the first and second rounds of Showcasing Artists including New Orleans songstress Ambré, Def Jam’s Armani White, alternative K-pop group Balming Tiger, South Korean rapper Beenzino, Brooklyn rapstress Lola Brooke, post-disco punk English band The Orielles, French-Korean singer/songwriter spill tab, Japanese punks Otoboke Beaver, British jazz collective Steam Down, NYC rock trio Sunflower Bean, Iconic English rock group The Zombies, and the beat goes on. Turn up the the Official SXSW 2023 Playlist on Spotify and Apple Music.

Stay tuned for many more announcements for the 2023 SXSW Conference & Festivals throughout the season including the Film & TV Festival lineup in January 2023.

Take a gander at the SXSW Schedule to browse all confirmed programming and build your own personalized schedule of must-see events. Stay tuned for more big announcements throughout January!

Badge Access

The Platinum Badge is your key to everything SXSW has to offer with primary access to all events.

Each of the other SXSW Badges – Interactive, Film & TV, and Music – grant you primary access to the respective Conference tracks and events of your badge type as well as entry into Exhibitions and Comedy Showcases.

You'll also have secondary access to other tracks and events outside of your badge type for the opportunity to experience programming and connect with creatives across the many industries that SX serves. All registrants receive access to SXSW 2023's online programming.

Brining a team of 10 or more? Explore our exclusive group rates as well as enrolled student discounts.

Register Now

Hotel Booking

After you're registered, book your Austin stay! SXSW hotel rooms and rates are available exclusively to registered attendees through SXSW Housing & Travel. Explore the Hotel Availability page to see all available hotels from a wide selection of downtown Austin options at the lowest rates.

SXSW Housing

Stay Connected

We look forward to welcoming everyone to Austin next March. The safety of our SXSW community continues to be a top priority. As we did in 2022, we will work with local health authorities to plan for on-site precautions and mitigations applicable or necessary for SXSW 2023 (including relating to COVID-19 and associated variants) and will keep you informed throughout the season.

Keep up with all things SX – subscribe to Event Updates and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

See you in March!