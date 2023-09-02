Each March in Austin, Texas diverse groups of creatives across tech, film, and music industries converge at the SXSW Conference & Festivals to discover what's next.

From inspiring Keynotes and collaborative sessions to world premieres and showcases, SXSW spans an action-packed 9 days. Your SXSW adventure begins once you've secured your badge. With so many programming formats and exciting networking opportunities, it can be a challenge to know which badge is the right choice for you.

With so many programming formats and exciting networking opportunities, it can be a challenge to know which badge is the right choice for you.

What to Expect from SXSW

New films and TV premieres, music, exhibitions, sessions, and beyond

Unique opportunities to network directly with attendees from around the world

Find new business opportunities

Gain one-on-one advice from industry experts at Mentor Sessions

See what's next in tech at the Innovation Awards and SXSW Pitch

Meet and celebrate creatives at various awards ceremonies

Eat all the tacos and BBQ you can

Get inspired by diverse programming from visionaries and thought leaders

Explore the eclectic city of Austin while enjoying the beautiful weather (March is typically sunny and warm, y'all)

All registrants receive access to online programming

Expect the unexpected!

Explore our Schedule Overview for a snapshot of programming from March 8-16 at SXSW 2024, including primary and secondary badge access designations. Stay tuned for the launch of the SXSW Schedule later this fall and programming announcements all season long!

Ready to seize the moment and secure your badge? Register to join us March 8-16, 2024 in Austin, Texas for nine days of unparalleled discovery, learning, and networking.

Groups of 10 or more can save big with Group Registration rates. Currently enrolled students may apply here to purchase a SXSW Badge at the special rate.

