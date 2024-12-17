'Tis the season for SXSW 2025 holiday savings. Before we dip into the eggnog (and queso) and stroll into a (not-so) winter wonderland in warm Austin, explore the latest programming announcements and exclusive registration discounts for SXSW 2025.

A new year means fresh opportunities. It's time to put your career on the Nice List and tap into a world of inspiration, creativity, and networking. Just starting to carve out your path? The Student and Early Career badge discounts could be the professional boost you've been looking for. Ready to elevate your company? Save big with a group of 10 or more and set your team up for success this March.

Our 2025 programming slate is already packed with exciting discoveries across the worlds of tech, film and television, music, and beyond. Check out some of the key highlights below, and explore all confirmed events on the official schedule. But to truly kick off your SX adventure, secure your badge today! Don’t miss out on these festive savings – register early for exclusive badge discounts and great hotel options.

So after we sing a few bubbly bars of Auld Lang Syne (bonus points if you know all the words), 2025 kicks off with more SXSW event updates! Stay tuned for big announcements coming this January, including the first from the Film & TV Festival, along with more Conference speakers, Music Festival showcases, SXSW Pitch finalists, and (you guessed it) more.

Cue the SXSW Holiday Hits Playlist and get cozy as you browse programming highlights and exclusive registration offers. Be sure to nab an equally cozy look from our special end-of-year merch sale.

The entire SXSW fam wishes you a safe, relaxing, cookie-filled, happy holiday season. We'll see you in 2025!