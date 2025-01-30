Band of Horses, Runyu Qian, Dope Lemon, Jonathan Ferr & More

Howdy, music lovers! The SXSW Music Weekly Roundup is back, bringing you the latest batch of incredible artists headed to Austin this March. Every Thursday, we’re turning up the volume with a fresh wave of Showcasing Artists set to hit the stages at the 2025 SXSW Music Festival.

This week, we’re adding more than 80 artists to the 2025 lineup. Get ready for the return of Seattle's Band of Horses, rising Chinese pop singer Runyu Qian, Australia's Dope Lemon and jazz-embracing Brazillian Jonathan Ferr, alongside an electrifying mix of global talent.

As we count down to March 10-15, here’s how to get into the SXSW groove:

🎧 Follow the Official SXSW 2025 Playlist on Spotify

📺 Watch the latest drops on our Showcasing Artists Music Videos playlist on YouTube

📅 Browse the Showcasing Artists lineup on the SXSW Schedule and build your must-see list

Stay tuned for more artist announcements, and get ready to experience the best in new music at SXSW 2025. Scroll down to dive into this week’s featured artists!

New 2025 Showcasing Artists

Ace Park (Houston TX)

Adlk Hermanos Flores (Puebla MEXICO)

Adrian Be (Monterrey MEXICO)

ARIEL (Los Angeles CA)

Astros de Mendoza (Mexico City MEXICO)

Band of Horses (Seattle WA)

BAROVIER (Monterrey MEXICO)

Ben Flournoy (Quincy FL)

Benji Hughes and Jon Lindsay (Charlotte NC)

Bollyflow (Austin TX)

Bryan-Michael Cox (Miami FL)

b. spoke (Olive Branch MS)

Caro van Ee (Hamburg GERMANY)

Case Oats (Chicago IL)

Cashier (Lafayette LA)

Casper Allen (Austin TX)

Catnapp (Berlin GERMANY)

Chan (Milwaukee WI)

Curtis McMurtry (Austin TX)

Daniel Fears (Austin TX)

DAP The Contract (New York NY)

Darius Martin (Los Angeles CA)

Dead Gowns (Portland ME)

Debt Neglector (Orlando FL)

Denzel Davis (San Bernardino CA)

Dope Lemon (Byron Bay AUSTRALIA)

The Dreaded Laramie (Nashville TN)

Dual Core (Austin TX)

Dyna Edyne (miami NY)

Echo Collective (Brussels BELGIUM)

E.i. the King (Tampa FL)

Fly Deff (Queens NY)

FrivolousShara (Grand Rapids MI)

Haile (London UK-ENGLAND)

The Holiday Playgirls (Lafayette LA)

Holland Izz (Compton CA)

Invoke (Austin TX)

Jay Cyres (New Orleans LA)

Jenna Shaw (Austin TX)

Jennifer Foster and The Audacity (Austin TX)

Jim-E-O (Austin TX)

Jonathan Ferr (Rio de Janeiro BRAZIL)

Journey Montana (Harlem NY)

Kaash Paige (Dallas TX)

Lew Apollo (Austin TX)

Lila Forde (Los Angeles CA)

Los Gatos 512 (San Marcos TX)

LULÚ (Monterrey MEXICO)

Mallory Hawk (Fayetteville NC)

Maz (Logan UT)

Mills (Bowling Green KY)

Mista Mozes (Austin TX)

OTM D-Roy (Camden NJ)

OVL Big Feddy (Raleigh NC)

Pedal Steel Noah (Austin TX)

Perdón Amor (Monterrey MEXICO)

Pretty Boy Aaron (Dallas TX)

Pritt (London UK-ENGLAND)

Quelle Rox (Brooklyn NY)

Ramya Pothuri (St. Louis MO)

Riesgo (Monterrey MEXICO)

Runyu Qian (Beijing CHINA)

Sedona (Los Angeles CA)

Shae Universe (Port Harcourt NIGERIA)

Shobsy (Dublin IRELAND)

Shubzilla x Bill Beats (Seattle WA)

SKI AGGU (Berlin GERMANY)

Sons Of Sevilla (Featherstone UK-ENGLAND)

Sophie Castillo (London UK-ENGLAND)

Spadetek (Fort Worth TX)

SPDS - Smag På Dig Selv (Copenhagen DENMARK)

Spitzer Space Telescope (St John's MI)

Spy MC (San Antonio TX)

STRANGE LOT (Austin TX)

Suck Brick Kid (Orlando FL)

SunniThaRapper (Houston TX)

Texas String Assembly (Austin TX)

Thelonious Love (Houston TX)

Tokyo den nou (Tokyo JAPAN)

Tracei (Boca Raton FL)

TRIPTYKH (Dallas TX)

UNIVERSITY (Crewe UK-ENGLAND)

untitled (halo) (Los Angeles CA)

Ximena Soto (Monterrey MEXICO)

YHWH Nailgun (New York NY)

Zenei (Monterrey MEXICO)



