Since its inception, the SXSW Conference & Festivals has been bringing individuals across various fields, industries, and backgrounds to Austin, Texas to see what happens when so many so many different aspects of life and culture converge. From March 13-22, 2020 attendees will experience 10 days of unexpected discoveries as they venture to conference panels, film screenings, music showcases, exhibitions, and more.

While the Platinum Badge grants primary access to all of SXSW, an Interactive Badge unlocks primary access to Interactive and Convergence Track sessions, Keynotes, Featured Speakers, mentor sessions, workshops, networking meetups, and exhibitions as well as the Comedy Festival. Secondary access will be granted to all Film and Music sessions, Keynotes, and Featured Speakers as well as any Film Festival Screenings and Music Festival Showcases.

“The conference provides an exclusive forum for everything from learning how to become a better marketer to getting funding for your tech startup to networking with potential business partners or colleagues.” — Entrepreneur

Conference Keynotes and Tech Sessions

With 22 Tracks of Conference programming that include eight Interactive Tracks and ten Convergence Tracks there is something at the SXSW Conference for everyone. Your Interactive Badge grants you access to all the sessions within these tracks to hear from world-class speakers and thought leaders.

We’ve recently announced that Laurene Powell Jobs, Samantha Bee, Bob Chapek, Stephen Colbert, Jack Dorsey, Nicholas Thompson, Jonathan Van Ness, Jen Wong, and more will speaking at SXSW 2020 – check it out now as well as these other programming announcements and stay tuned for more announcements as the season progresses for speakers across the tech, film, and music industries!

To get a taste of what’s in store for March, explore past speaker presentations including Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Trevor Noah and the Daily Show News Team, and Esther Perel. Watch Keynotes from the likes of Instagram Founders Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger with Josh Constine, CMO of Endeavor Bozoma Saint John with Ashley Graham, and more over on our YouTube channel.

Celebrate the Latest Tech Achievements

SXSW also hosts a variety of awards to celebrate the diverse field of industries represented by speakers and attendees. Grab a seat to watch startups battle it out at the SXSW Pitch competition. Learn about the newest advancements in the realm of tech at the Innovation Awards.

Honor the best individuals and organizations who are making a difference in their communities during the Community Service Awards. Channel your inner architect as you watch the public space design competition Place by Design unfold before your eyes. Or perhaps a more literary approach is what you seek, in which case, be sure to attend the Innovation Awards to hear about the winner of the David Carr Prize.

Network with Industry Leaders

An Interactive Badge provides valuable opportunities to interact with other attendees and speakers outside of Conference sessions.

Mentor Sessions offer one-on-one coaching by professionals from all areas of the tech, film, and music industries. These hand-picked mentors come from a variety of notable companies including Google, Microsoft, IFC Films, HBO, Condé Nast Entertainment, and Interscope Records. Advance registration is required so stay tuned for more information on how to RSVP coming soon.

New for 2020, SXSW has upgraded Professional Development to its own track. As part of the Conference, Professional Development will feature learning and accreditation opportunities across the range of industries represented at SXSW. From Continuing Legal Education credits to cloud services workshops, this track provides in-depth and specialized education. Come boost your professional credentials and leave with the documentation to prove it.

Beyond the Conference, meet attendees and companies from the world of tech in person at the Trade Show. The Trade Show is the hands-on, experiential showcase that brings the conference conversations to life – in no other place at SXSW will you find this many creative businesses and organizations together in one place.

Meetups and parties also provide networking opportunities for tangible take away that maximize your time in Austin.

Attend SXSW 2020

Join us for SXSW from March 13-22, 2020. Check out how to attend, plan your housing, and stay up-to-date on SXSW 2020 news.

SXSW values fostering creative and professional growth for students, artists, and industry professionals alike. Currently enrolled students may apply to purchase a SXSW Badge at a special discounted price.

Wanting to attend but still need clearance from your company? We put together a handy, form letter with event statistics to use as a resource to convince your boss to send you to Austin in March.

Register early for the best savings of the season and hotel availability. See you in March!

